Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 4.1%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

