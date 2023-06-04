Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.57

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 105617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 500,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

