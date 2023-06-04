Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,822 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $734.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

