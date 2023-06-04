Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,528 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Interface by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

