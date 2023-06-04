Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

