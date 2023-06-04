Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of EDN stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $539.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

