Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of EDN stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
