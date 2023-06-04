Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,268.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $47,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at $124,580,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,175 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,268. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

