Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $272,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $356,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $279,530. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

