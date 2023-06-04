Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $29.97 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

