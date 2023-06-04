Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,132 shares of company stock valued at $628,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.44. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

