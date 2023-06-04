Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JBI opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.31 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

