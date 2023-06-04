Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in N-able were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in N-able in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

N-able stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 0.48. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.