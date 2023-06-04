MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.92.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

