National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $154,198.24 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371,518 shares in the company, valued at $197,330,322.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Research by 675.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 147.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

