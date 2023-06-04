Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.24 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,537 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,000. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.09. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.