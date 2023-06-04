Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Novanta by 350.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

