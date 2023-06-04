nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $382,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

