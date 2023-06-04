O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Precigen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 817,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

PGEN stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

