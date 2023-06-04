O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 756,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UHAL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

