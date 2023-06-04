O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 151,700.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,271,000 after purchasing an additional 579,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $58.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

