O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 479 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

