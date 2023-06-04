O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.5 %
BHR stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
