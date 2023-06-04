O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $106.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

