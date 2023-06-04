O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

