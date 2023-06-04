O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

