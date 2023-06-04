O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

