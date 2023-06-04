O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

