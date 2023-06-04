O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Startek were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Price Performance

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.84 on Friday. Startek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Startek Profile

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

