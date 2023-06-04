O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

