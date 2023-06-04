O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

