O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

