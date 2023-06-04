O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $2,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 154.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

