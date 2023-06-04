O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

