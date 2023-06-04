O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,684,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 264,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

