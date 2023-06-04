O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $179.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

