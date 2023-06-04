O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ASUR opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.
ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
