O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Graham

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.