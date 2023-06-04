O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.