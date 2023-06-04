O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $65,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,021,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after buying an additional 302,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

