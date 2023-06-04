O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

