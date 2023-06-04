O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $8.16 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

