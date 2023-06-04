O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,381,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,140,000 after purchasing an additional 445,638 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

