O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.00%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

