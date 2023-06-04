O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

