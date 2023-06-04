O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 118.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

