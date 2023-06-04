O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -4,100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

