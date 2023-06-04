O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $94.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

