O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,336 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.16.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.