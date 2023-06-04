O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.33 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

