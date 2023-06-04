O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

